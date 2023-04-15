The Grand National could provide one of its trademark fairytale endings on Saturday, when Irish trainer Jessica Harrington will strive to shrug off breast cancer and achieve her "lifetime ambition" with a horse appropriately bearing that name.

The 76-year-old has won a Cheltenham Gold Cup, a Champion Hurdle and the Champion Chase, but conquering the fearsome 30 fences at Aintree and winning the world's most famous steeplechase has been her dream "since she was a child."

Harrington has had very few National runners down the years, with 66-1 outsider Magic of Light coming closest and finishing second in 2019.