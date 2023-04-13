  • Adam Peaty will not compete at the world championships in Fukuoka in July. | REUTERS
    Adam Peaty will not compete at the world championships in Fukuoka in July. | REUTERS

  AFP-JIJI

London – Three-time Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty will miss this year’s world aquatics championships due to ongoing mental health issues.

The 28-year-old was left off the Great Britain squad released Wednesday for the July 14 to 30 event in Fukuoka. There is “no specific timeline” set on his return.

“The focus is very much on ensuring he is fully supported, and working with him on when he is ready to make a full return to his normal competition schedule,” British Swimming told BBC Sport.

