Novak Djokovic says he is “motivated” to make a better than usual start to the clay-court season in Monte Carlo as he tunes up to bid for his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The Serb is back on court after failing to get a waiver to enter the United States for last month’s tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I hope I will start well, because the last three tournaments in Monte Carlo I have not been very successful,” the No. 1 said on Sunday.