Two-time reigning figure skating world champion Shoma Uno will miss the ISU World Team Trophy this week after hurting his right ankle, the Japan Skating Federation said Monday.

Uno has been ruled out of the competition, which starts Thursday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, as he needs two weeks to nurse his ligament and cartilage damage.

“I did my best with both my training and treatment, but I could not get myself back to the level to compete,” the 25-year-old said in a JSF statement.