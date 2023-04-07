Striker Sam Kerr said the Matildas can create a lasting legacy for women’s soccer in Australia when they co-host this year’s Women’s World Cup in the same way Cathy Freeman inspired a generation of athletes at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Australia will co-host the tournament with New Zealand in July and August, with the Matildas keen to improve on their run to the last 16 in France four years ago.

Indigenous Australian Freeman lit the cauldron at the Sydney Games before going on to win gold in the 400 meters, and Kerr wants to inspire future generations in a similar manner.