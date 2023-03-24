  • BayStars pitcher Trevor Bauer arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
Trevor Bauer is back in professional baseball.

After failing to find a home in MLB following allegations of sexual assault against him in 2021, the former Cy Young winner will embark on a career in Japan with the DeNA BayStars.

Bauer kicked off his NPB journey during an introductory news conference alongside BayStars Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Tatsuhiro Hagiwara on Friday morning.

