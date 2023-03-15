Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris Olympics organizing committee, said in an interview to mark 500 days before the start of the 2024 Summer Games that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would have the “last word” on whether athletes from Russian and Belarus will be allowed to compete next year.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, assisted by its ally Belarus, there have been calls from across the sporting world either to ban their athletes or have them compete under a neutral flag.

Last week, however, the International Fencing Federation became the first Olympic sport to reopen events to athletes from the two nations when it decided to allow fencers to compete in Olympic qualifying events, sparking outrage in Ukraine.