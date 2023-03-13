  • Athletes from both Koreas marched under a unified flag and fielded a combined women's ice hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. | REUTERS
Seoul – Seoul will pursue a bid for the 2036 Summer Games without reviving efforts to co-host an Olympics with the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon told Reuters.

Amid hopes for better relations with the nuclear-armed North, Seoul sent a proposal for co-hosting the 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2021, before Brisbane was named as host city.

“I think the strategy for 2032 was doomed to failure because of unpredictable inter-Korean relations,” Oh said in an interview.

