When the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament committee members hunkered down in Indianapolis over the weekend, they pored over spreadsheets, stared at a bank of televisions, sharpened their pencils and massaged their temples to figure out how to best seed the 68-team tournament field.

They might have saved themselves all that time — and anguish — by picking names out of a hat.

This year’s tournament, which was announced Sunday night, has an on-any-given-Sunday feel, where blue bloods don’t feel so rich, mid-majors don’t feel so middling and every team enters with questions — even at the very top.