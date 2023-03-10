As sumo heads west to Osaka for its annual tournament in the nation’s kitchen, one question overshadows all others.

Namely, when the spring meet comes to an end on March 26, will ozeki Takakeisho have done enough to become just the 74th yokozuna in the sport’s history?

“Enough” of course is a subjective term, and whether or not the standard for promotion has been reached will ultimately be a matter for the Japan Sumo Association authorities and the Yokozuna Deliberation Council (YDC).