As sumo heads west to Osaka for its annual tournament in the nation’s kitchen, one question overshadows all others.
Namely, when the spring meet comes to an end on March 26, will ozeki Takakeisho have done enough to become just the 74th yokozuna in the sport’s history?
“Enough” of course is a subjective term, and whether or not the standard for promotion has been reached will ultimately be a matter for the Japan Sumo Association authorities and the Yokozuna Deliberation Council (YDC).
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.