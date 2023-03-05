  • Mixed martial arts fighter Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane during their UFC 285 heavyweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Las Vegas – Mixed martial arts legend Jon Jones scored a stunning first-round victory over France’s Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant UFC heavyweight crown on Saturday.

Former light heavyweight champion Jones, making his return to the Octagon after more than a three-year absence, forced Gane into a submission after just 2 minutes 4 seconds of the opening round to seal the win.

The 35-year-old American, who is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, used all his skill and experience to outfox his 32-year-old French opponent.

