Las Vegas – Mixed martial arts legend Jon Jones scored a stunning first-round victory over France’s Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant UFC heavyweight crown on Saturday.
Former light heavyweight champion Jones, making his return to the Octagon after more than a three-year absence, forced Gane into a submission after just 2 minutes 4 seconds of the opening round to seal the win.
The 35-year-old American, who is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, used all his skill and experience to outfox his 32-year-old French opponent.
