Japan hit back Saturday at U.S. President Joe Biden's comments about the Asian ally being "xenophobic" like China and Russia, calling the characterization "unfortunate" and misguided.

Biden lumped together allies Japan and India with rivals China and Russia at a recent campaign event, arguing the four economic powers were struggling because of their unwillingness to accept immigrants.

"Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan in trouble? Why is Russia in trouble? And India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," the U.S. president said on Wednesday.