Germany’s National Olympic Committee is opposed to letting Russian and Belarusian athletes compete internationally, the body’s chief executive said on its website on Tuesday.

“Now is not the right time to allow athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport to compete in international competitions again,” Torsten Burmester said in an interview conducted just after the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The acts of war have intensified in recent weeks, especially the attacks on the civilian population.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is led by German Thomas Bach, has said it is exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the 2024 Paris Games, under a neutral flag.