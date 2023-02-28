Lionel Messi won FIFA’s The Best men’s player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina, and Spain’s Alexia Putellas retained the women’s award at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi beat his Paris Saint-Germain teammate — and World Cup final rival — Kylian Mbappe to the men’s gong, with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema having been the other contender to claim the prize.

It is the second time that Messi has won the honor, which was launched by FIFA in 2016 after soccer’s world governing body split from Ballon d’Or organizer France Football.