Manchester United clinched its first major trophy in six years with a ruthless 2-0 win against Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side was in control by halftime thanks to Casemiro’s header and a Sven Botman own goal and held firm despite Newcastle’s second-half pressure.

United’s first silverware since 2017 — when it won the League Cup and the Europa League under Jose Mourinho — was a just reward for a composed display that underlined the impressive work Ten Hag has done since arriving from Ajax last year.