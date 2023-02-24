Manchester United should fear no one in its quest to win four trophies, manager Erik Ten Hag proclaimed after beating Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League 4-3 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty gave Barca the perfect start at Old Trafford. But the La Liga leader was beaten again on the European stage as Fred evened the score for United early in the second half before Antony delivered his biggest moment since arriving in from Ajax.

“Magnificent night,” said Ten Hag, who has transformed United’s fortunes in his first season in charge.