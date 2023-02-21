The announcement that a consortium led by a Qatari banker are bidding to buy Manchester United has raised questions about the potential impact for Paris Saint-Germain, who were taken over by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) more than a decade ago.

QSI, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, gained control of the French club in 2011 for just €70 million ($74.7 million).

PSG has since become a vehicle through which Qatar can project soft power — under QSI’s ownership, it is now not only France’s dominant club but a leading name on the European stage and a global brand.