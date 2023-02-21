Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson filled out their LIV Golf teams on Monday with the latest players to join the Saudi-backed series ahead of Friday’s season debut.
South African Dean Burmester, New Zealand’s Danny Lee, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and American Brendan Steele completed the 48-player field of 12 four-man teams for the opener at Mexico’s Mayakoba resort.
The controversial series lured many big names from the U.S. PGA Tour and DP World Tour with record purses of $25 million for 54-hole events.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.