Former Ghana international Christian Atsu was found dead on Saturday under the rubble of his home, almost two weeks after a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports that the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.