Kevin Durant believes the Phoenix Suns have transformed into an NBA title contender following his recent blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
The 34-year-old superstar joined Phoenix last week in a stunning move that has reignited the Suns’ hopes of finally winning their first NBA championship.
Durant, who is currently on the mend from a knee injury, was greeted by around 3,000 fans on Thursday at a news conference at the Suns’ home venue ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.