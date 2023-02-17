Kevin Durant believes the Phoenix Suns have transformed into an NBA title contender following his recent blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The 34-year-old superstar joined Phoenix last week in a stunning move that has reignited the Suns’ hopes of finally winning their first NBA championship.

Durant, who is currently on the mend from a knee injury, was greeted by around 3,000 fans on Thursday at a news conference at the Suns’ home venue ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.