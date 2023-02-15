Ferrari unveiled its SF-23 car for the upcoming Formula One season at the team’s Maranello headquarters on Tuesday, with the Scuderia gunning for Red Bull and world champion Max Verstappen.

The iconic Italian outfit finished second in the drivers and constructors championships last time out after an error-strewn campaign, way behind Red Bull whose top driver Verstappen comfortably retained his title.

A Ferrari driver hasn’t won the championship since Kimi Raikkonen back in 2007, and the most recent constructors title came the following year, marking a long drought for F1’s most successful team.