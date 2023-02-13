London – England won its first match under coach Steve Borthwick, overpowering Italy up front in a 31-14 Six Nations victory at Twickenham on Sunday.
Italy’s pack was unable to cope with England’s driving maul from close-range lineouts, while recalled center Ollie Lawrence repeatedly made inroads into the Azzurri defense.
Borthwick’s reign started with a 29-23 loss at home against Scotland last weekend in the first round of the tournament.
