  • England's Ollie Chessum scores a try against Italy during their Six Nations game in London on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

London – England won its first match under coach Steve Borthwick, overpowering Italy up front in a 31-14 Six Nations victory at Twickenham on Sunday.

Italy’s pack was unable to cope with England’s driving maul from close-range lineouts, while recalled center Ollie Lawrence repeatedly made inroads into the Azzurri defense.

Borthwick’s reign started with a 29-23 loss at home against Scotland last weekend in the first round of the tournament.

