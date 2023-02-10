Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns turned the Western Conference team into a major title contender and sparked a flurry of NBA trade deadline deals on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Durant joined Suns All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker plus center Deandre Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to create what might be the league’s most powerful lineup.

Phoenix sent four first-round picks, swingman Mikal Bridges, forwards Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets in exchange for Durant and forward T.J. Warren.