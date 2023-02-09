After losing out to Milan to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, Sweden is now considering a bid for the 2030 Games, the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) announced on Wednesday.

Alternative host candidates for the 2030 Games have been dropping out, with Salt Lake City, the only contender still in the race, now expressing a preference for the 2034 Olympics instead.

Sweden will conduct a “preliminary study” in the next few months to determine whether there is potential to move ahead with a bid, SOC head Anders Larsson told reporters.