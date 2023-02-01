Steve Borthwick heads into his first match as head coach of England’s rugby squad, a Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, determined to ensure the team avoid making the same mistakes that marred his international career.

The 43-year-old former lock won 57 caps from 2001-10 and was England’s captain in 21 of those tests.

Yet the sense of what might have been still lingers for Borthwick, left out by then coach Clive Woodward from the 2003 England squad that went on to win the World Cup.