Stefanos Tsitsipas battled into the Australian Open last eight on Sunday, but women’s top seed Iga Swiatek and a tearful Coco Gauff became the latest big-name casualties.

Swiatek’s defeat to Elena Rybakina made it the first Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968 to lose the top two seeds in both the men’s and women’s draws before the quarterfinals.

That left Greece’s Tsitsipas as the highest remaining men’s seed at three and he avoided the fate of Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud with a dogged victory over Jannik Sinner.