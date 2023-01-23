  • Japan's Akane Yamaguchi hits a return against South Korea's An Se Young during the women's final of the India Open in New Delhi on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
New Delhi – Thailand’s rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn stunned top seed Viktor Axelsen to clinch the India Open badminton title with a 22-20, 10-21, 21-12 victory in Sunday’s final.

In the women’s singles, South Korea’s An Se-young beat world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in New Delhi to avenge her loss at the Malaysia Open final last week.

Vitidsarn’s men’s singles victory stood out as the 21-year-old former junior world champion got past the Danish ace and world No. 2 for the first time in six attempts.

