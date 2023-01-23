New Delhi – Thailand’s rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn stunned top seed Viktor Axelsen to clinch the India Open badminton title with a 22-20, 10-21, 21-12 victory in Sunday’s final.
In the women’s singles, South Korea’s An Se-young beat world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in New Delhi to avenge her loss at the Malaysia Open final last week.
Vitidsarn’s men’s singles victory stood out as the 21-year-old former junior world champion got past the Danish ace and world No. 2 for the first time in six attempts.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.