Coco Gauff won the battle of the game’s bright young prodigies on Wednesday as she fought past Emma Raducanu 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) and into the third round of the Australian Open.

There are 70 places separating seventh seed Gauff and 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu in the current rankings, but you wouldn’t have known it as the pair tussled for an hour and 42 minutes of pulsating tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

The two good friends went toe-to-toe throughout, exchanging service breaks, but the turning point came in the second set when the American grittily saved two set points at 4-5.