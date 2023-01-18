Cremonese will play Roma in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup after Serie A’s bottom side battled to a stunning 5-4 penalty shootout win over league leader Napoli on Tuesday.

Felix Afena-Gyan struck the winning spot kick under a torrential downpour in Naples to send Cremonese through after the former Roma forward had taken the match to extra time with a late looping header.

Napoli had been leading 2-1 with three minutes of normal time remaining thanks to headers in three first-half minutes from Juan Jesus and Giovanni Simeone, after Charles Pickel gave the away side an 18th-minute lead.