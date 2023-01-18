Incoming Wallabies boss Eddie Jones has vowed to make the team super-fit leading into the Rugby World Cup this year while reverting to a more attacking style of rugby.

The former England coach was sensationally handed a five-year contract by Australia this week after Dave Rennie was sacked.

It will be the veteran’s second stint in charge after his 2001-2005 spell, during which he took the Wallabies to the 2003 Rugby World Cup final — where they lost on home soil to England thanks to a last-minute drop-goal from Jonny Wilkinson.