Nick Kyrgios pulled out due to injury from the Australian Open without hitting a ball on Monday, saying he was “devastated” to miss his home Grand Slam.

The talented but temperamental Australian, considered as having an outside chance of winning the title, had struggled with an ankle issue coming into the event.

But it was knee discomfort that forced the Wimbledon finalist out, a day before he was due to face Russian Roman Safiullin in the first round. He will require minor surgery.