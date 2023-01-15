  • Novak Djokovic hits a return during a practice session in Melbourne on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Melbourne – Novak Djokovic declared on Saturday that he “likes his chances” of winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown, despite lingering injury worries.

After missing last year’s tournament when he was deported over his COVID-19 vaccination stance, the Serbian star is back at Melbourne Park and in sizzling form.

He ended the 2022 season by winning the ATP Finals and began the new year with his 92nd career title at the Adelaide International.

