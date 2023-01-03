Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh ahead of his grand unveiling before thousands of fans at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr on Tuesday, after sealing a shock move estimated at more than €200 million ($213 million).

The 37-year-old, a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, touched down in the capital late on Monday, according to state-run television network Al Ekhbariya, and is staying at a luxury hotel with his entourage.

“He brought a big team of assistants and even a private security firm,” an official said.