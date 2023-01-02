Daniil Medvedev admitted he would rather be playing at the mixed teams United Cup than the Adelaide International, but the Russian intends to make the most of the season-opening event.

The Monte Carlo-based world No. 7 and his compatriots are unable to compete in the ATP-WTA United Cup as part of the sport’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev, the No. 3 seed in Adelaide behind Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, said it was disappointing, but that there was nothing he could do.