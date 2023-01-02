Any doubts about whether a young Martin Odegaard could shoulder the responsibility of the captain’s armband for Arsenal have been erased in half a season, with the 24-year-old having guided the club to a seven-point lead atop the Premier League.

Odegaard has been Arsenal’s most influential player this season, oozing confidence in midfield and fueling the club’s first real title challenge in years.

He leads the club with seven league goals and has five assists to boot, eclipsing his overall tally from the last campaign in just 15 games.