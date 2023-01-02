Three-time winner Carlos Sainz took the overall lead in the car section of the Dakar Rally on Sunday after winning the first stage despite suffering an early puncture.

Sainz, 28, seeking to add this year’s edition to his wins in 2010, 2018 and 2020, finished 23 seconds faster than fellow former world rally champion Sebastien Loeb of France for his 42nd career stage win.

Sainz’s Audi hybrid teammate Mattias Ekstrom, who won the prologue on Saturday, finished 47 seconds behind in third place.