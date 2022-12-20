Supporters packed a square in central Paris on Monday to give a rousing welcome to the French men’s soccer team despite their loss to Argentina in a nail-biting 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Fans filled the Place de la Concorde in central Paris to welcome the team, which was driven straight to the square from the airport after touching down from Qatar.

They appeared on the balcony of the Crillon Hotel overlooking the square to a rousing welcome.