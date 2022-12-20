Paris – Supporters packed a square in central Paris on Monday to give a rousing welcome to the French men’s soccer team despite their loss to Argentina in a nail-biting 2022 FIFA World Cup final.
Fans filled the Place de la Concorde in central Paris to welcome the team, which was driven straight to the square from the airport after touching down from Qatar.
They appeared on the balcony of the Crillon Hotel overlooking the square to a rousing welcome.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.