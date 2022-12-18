Argentina faces defending champion France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, with Lionel Messi seeking to win the honor that has so far eluded one of soccer’s greatest-ever players.

In his way stands the prolific Kylian Mbappe and a France team aiming to win back-to-back World Cups for the first time since Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d’Or awards for the best player in the world, but the last time he reached the World Cup final it ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.