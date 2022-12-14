Alex Ovechkin became just the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals with a hat trick on Tuesday for the Washington Capitals in a 7-3 road win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Capitals captain joined Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in league history with 800 goals.
Ovechkin scored his 798th goal just 24 seconds into the first period to put the Capitals up 1-0.
