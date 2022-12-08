Brazil heads into Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal against Croatia brimming with confidence after Neymar’s return inspired a performance laced with swagger in the last 16.

The Brazilians’ eye-catching 4-1 victory against South Korea, which featured goals by Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta as well as a Neymar penalty, sent an ominous message to rest of the teams in Qatar.

The soccer, for 45 minutes at least, was free-flowing and full of joy. The players celebrated their goals by showing off their dance moves, even getting Tite, their 61-year-old coach, to join in.