    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes embrace after their team's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H win over Uruguay in Lusail, Qatar, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – Five-time champion Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal joined France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday.

Portugal’s match against Uruguay, which it won 2-0, was briefly interrupted a pitch invader who carried a rainbow flag and wore messages of support for war-torn Ukraine and Iranian women.

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes starred for Portugal, scoring with a cross-cum-shot early in the second half before converting an injury-time penalty.

