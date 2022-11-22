  • Buyako Saka celebrates after scoring England's second goal against Iran during their World Cup Group B opener in Doha on Monday. | REUTERS
Doha – England got off to a flying start at the World Cup by beating Iran 6-2 on Monday as young stars Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka shone in Qatar, while the Netherlands belatedly downed Senegal.

Iranian players chose not to sing their national anthem before the match, in apparent support for anti-government demonstrations that have rocked their country for the past two months.

