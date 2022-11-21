After a six-tournament cycle alternating between group-stage exits and last-16 heartbreak, Japan’s Samurai Blue will head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup aiming to achieve a breakthrough and reach the quarterfinals — or perhaps even further — for the first time.
In order to do so, head coach Hajime Moriyasu’s 26-man squad — most of whom are untested on this stage — will first have to navigate past a group containing two former world champions in Germany and Spain as well as a tricky Costa Rica, representing as big a challenge as Japan has ever faced at the event since it made its debut at France 1998.
