  • Russian Olympic Committee skater Kamila Valieva finished fourth at the 2022 Beijing Games in a women's singles competition overshadowed by her doping case. | REUTERS
  • Reuters, AFP-Jiji

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the World Anti-Doping Agency after it made no progress with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), WADA president Witold Banka said on Tuesday.

WADA had issued a “formal notice” to RUSADA last month after raising concerns with the ongoing delay in Valieva’s case, warning the agency they would take the matter directly to CAS, which is sport’s highest court.

