  • World No. 4 Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final earlier this year at the French Open, losing to Iga Swiatek. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Glasgow – Coco Gauff has her sights set on an uplifting end to the season as the teenage star prepares to lead the U.S. challenge at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week.

Billed as the world cup of women’s tennis, the tournament starts on Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland, and runs until Nov. 13.

