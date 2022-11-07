  • Jessica Gadirova celebrates after winning goal in the floor exercise at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Liverpool, England – Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women’s floor exercise to seal the nation’s best-ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored 14.2 points to beat the United States’ Jordan Chiles, who had 13.833, with Britain’s Jade Carey and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.733.

