Liverpool, England – Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women’s floor exercise to seal the nation’s best-ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday.
The 19-year-old scored 14.2 points to beat the United States’ Jordan Chiles, who had 13.833, with Britain’s Jade Carey and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.733.
