Fort Worth, Texas – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 to clinch a semifinal spot at the WTA Finals on Thursday, but Garcia remained in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage.

France’s Garcia can still advance with a victory on Saturday against Daria Kasatkina, who eliminated Coco Gauff from semifinal contention with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 victory over the error-strewn fourth-ranked American.

