    Kyrie Irving insisted accusations of "antisemitism" were unfair last week. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

New York – Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will make a $500,000 donation to groups working to eradicate hate after admitting on Wednesday that a film, which has been called antisemitic, that he boosted on social media had a “negative impact” on the Jewish community.

Irving ignited a firestorm of controversy last week after posting a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on social media.

