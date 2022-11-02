  • Rafael Nadal has been ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks of his career. | REUTERS
    Rafael Nadal has been ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks of his career. | REUTERS

Paris – Rafael Nadal, making his return to the court at the Paris Masters after a two-month break, insisted Tuesday he was no longer fighting to be world No. 1.

“I just fight to keep being competitive in every event that I play,” said Nadal, currently second in the ATP rankings behind fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcarez.

