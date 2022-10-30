  • All Blacks players wave to fans after their win over Japan's Brave Blossoms at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
Head coach Ian Foster said the All Blacks need to keep their heads during their Northern Hemisphere tour after being made to sweat in a 38-31 win over Japan at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand conceded four tries and lost lock Brodie Retallick to a 66th-minute red card as they kicked off their tour against a spirited Japanese side that trailed by only four points heading into the final minutes.

